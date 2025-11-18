Mumbai's CNG Suuply Resumes Rescuing the City's Transport System After 2 Days of Disruption

After two days of unchecked chaos that severely impacted the transport system in India's financial capital, the crippling CNG crisis has finally eneded. Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) confirmed that the critical gas supply to pumps across Mumbai would be fully restored by November 18th.

The disruption had thrown the city's public and private transport into disarray, leading to major inconvenience for millions of city dwellers. Thousands of auto-rickshaws, the black-and-yellow taxis, popular app-based cabs, and a large portion of the city's bus fleet—all heavily reliant on MGL’s CNG supply—were rendered useless or forced into long queues, making the daily commute a nightmare.

According to MGL, the crisis was directly caused by third-party damage to GAIL’s main supply pipeline situated inside the Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) compound. This severe breach effectively choked the gas flow to the City Gate Station at Wadala. The Wadala station is a crucial, high-volume node that acts as the primary distribution hub for Mumbai's vast gas network. With the primary distribution node starved of input, the cascaded failure quickly spread, leaving a large number of the city’s approximately 130–140 CNG stations unable to operate throughout the day.

