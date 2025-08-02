Mumbai Shocker: IIT Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Building

Mumbai: A 26-year-old student at IIT Bombay, identified as Rohit Sinha, died by suicide on Saturday after falling from his hostel building.

The incident, which occurred around 2:30 a.m., has prompted an investigation by Powai Police.

Sinha, a resident of Delhi, was in his fourth year of a Meta Science program. According to police, he fell from the terrace of the hostel. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police stated that another student was on the terrace at the time of the incident. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed, and authorities are continuing their investigation.

Similar Incidents Reported at Other Universities

Tragically, two students recently died by suicide at their respective institutions. On July 18, Ritam Mondal, a 21-year-old fourth-year B.Tech student at IIT Kharagpur, was found dead in his hostel room after his roommate was unable to get a response from him.

Separately, at Sharda University, a second-year BDS student died by suicide in her hostel room in Greater Noida. Authorities discovered a suicide note in which she alleged mental harassment by two teachers from the dental department, leading to student protests against the university administration.

Here are some dedicated helpline numbers for students and anyone in distress in India:

National and Major Helplines

Kiran (24/7 National Toll-free Mental Health Rehabilitation Helpline): 1800-599-0019

Vandrevala Foundation: 99996 66555

iCALL (Tata Institute of Social Sciences): 022-25521111 (Mon-Sat, 8 am to 10 pm)

Aasra: 9820466726 (24/7)

Connecting NGO: 9922001122 or 9922004305