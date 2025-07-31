Mumbai Shocker: Tuition Teacher Burns 8-Year-Old's Hand Over 'Poor Handwriting', Arrested

Mumbai: In a disturbing incident, a tuition teacher in Mumbai's Malad area has been arrested for burning the hand of an 8-year-old boy as punishment for poor handwriting. The accused, identified as Rajshree Rathod, allegedly used a burning candle to inflict the injury, causing serious burns on the child’s hand.

Teacher burns Students Hands over 'poor handwriting'

The child, a Class 3 student at a school in Goregaon, regularly attended tuition at the teacher’s home located in the JP Dex building, Malad. On the day of the incident, his elder sister dropped him off at class. A few hours later, the teacher called the sister to come pick him up.

When she arrived, she found her younger brother in tears with visible burn injuries on his right hand. When questioned, the teacher reportedly dismissed the injury as "drama." However, back at home, the child told his family in tears that the teacher had pressed his hand against a burning candle because of his bad handwriting.

Boy’s Father Rush To Hospital For Treatment

The boy’s father immediately took him to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali for treatment. Afterward, he filed a complaint at the Kurar Police Station. A case was registered against the teacher under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code related to cruelty towards a minor. Following a preliminary investigation, the teacher was arrested.

Neighbours Complaint About Regular Violent Behavior

Initial investigations and local reports suggest that this may not be the first instance of abuse. Some parents and neighbours have told that Rajshree Rathod has a history of using harsh and abusive methods to punish children during tuition sessions.

Police Investigation