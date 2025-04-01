Mumbai Startup Launches Probiotic Combo for Weight Loss—Cheaper & Safer Than Costly Drugs? Detail Inside

Mumbai: As the global demand for GLP-1 class drugs for diabetes and obesity management surged, Mumbai-based gut health start-up introduced a ‘GLP-1-based formulation’ designed to support weight loss naturally. The company claimed that its product, priced at ₹2,000 per month, combined clinically tested probiotics with metabolic fibres to improve gut health and boost metabolism.

Natural Alternative to GLP-1 Drugs?

GLP-1, a hormone naturally produced in the gut, plays a crucial role in regulating blood glucose levels and appetite. The Good Bug stated that its new formulation naturally increased GLP-1 levels, reduced gut inflammation, and controlled appetite without causing dependency or side effects.

The product’s effectiveness was tested in a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial involving 106 participants. Over a period of 90 days, the trial reported:

12.01% reduction in weight

9.64% decrease in waist circumference

12.14% drop in BMI

Co-founder of The Good Bug, Keshav Biyani, expressed confidence in the product, saying, “With the introduction of our natural GLP-1 formulation, validated through rigorous clinical trials, we are proud to offer a global first-of-its-kind innovation and solution that promotes long-term health benefits through weight management.”

Expert Endorsement on Gut Health & Metabolism

Dr. K.N. Manohar, an internal medicine specialist and principal investigator of the study, emphasized the crucial role of gut health in metabolic function. He stated, “Scientific evidence increasingly points to the gut microbiome as a cornerstone of metabolic health. The Good Bug is a well-researched pre- and probiotic formulation that leverages the natural synergy between gut bacteria and the body's metabolism.”

Marketed as the ‘Advanced Metabolic System’, the product combined 16 billion CFU of probiotics and 7g of fibre per 15-day kit, supporting gut microbiome balance and metabolic functions.

Rising Obesity & Demand for Weight Loss Solutions

The rising obesity rates in India have led to a surge in demand for weight management solutions.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5):

24% of women and 22.9% of men in India are overweight or obese.

Obesity is directly linked to diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The demand for GLP-1-based drugs like Semaglutide has grown exponentially, with the market expected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars. However, The Good Bug’s formulation positioned itself as a natural and affordable alternative to pharmaceutical weight-loss treatments.

Competition Heats Up with New GLP-1 Drugs in India

The global weight-loss drug market has witnessed a boom, with big pharma companies introducing GLP-1-based medications. Recently, Eli Lilly launched Mounjaro in India, pricing it at

₹3,500 for a 2.5 mg vial

₹4,375 for a 5 mg vial

Though significantly cheaper than its U.S. counterpart, Mounjaro still costs between ₹14,000 and ₹17,500 per month for the lowest dose. As the dosage increases to 15 mg per week, the monthly cost rises to ₹40,000.

With the patent for Semaglutide set to expire in March 2026, the weight-loss market is expected to witness even more competition and innovation in the coming years.