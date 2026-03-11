Updated 11 March 2026 at 12:49 IST
Mumbai Shocker: Refused To Share 'A Puff Of Cigarette', 28-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Mankhurd, CCTV Footage Emerges
Mumbai's street vendor was allegedly beaten to death after refusing to give a cigarette, triggering shock and outrage. Police have launched an investigation into the brutal murder that reportedly began with a minor argument.
Mumbai: In a chilling incident captured on CCTV surveillance, a 28-year-old street vendor was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight in Mumbai’s Govandi area.
According to local authorities, the motive behind the brutal murder stemmed from a seemingly minor dispute over a cigarette that escalated into a fatal confrontation.
The Incident at Mandala
The victim, identified as Wahid Sheikh, operated a falooda stall near the Al Madina Hotel on the 30 Feet Road in the Mandala neighbourhood of Mankhurd.
Witnesses and police reports indicate that the violence was the result of an argument that began the previous day.
According to the Mankhurd Police, the accused, identified as Sarfuddin Khan, popularly known as "Photo Bhai", approached Sheikh on Tuesday for a puff of his cigarette.
When Sheikh refused to share, a heated altercation took place. During that initial clash, Khan reportedly assaulted the vendor and issued a death threat before being separated by bystanders.
Brutal Daytime Attack
While Sheikh was attending to his business, Khan allegedly returned to the spot to settle the score.
The attack was swift and relentless; Sheikh was stabbed multiple times on the street in front of the public.
The severity of the injuries was such that Sheikh collapsed and died on the spot before medical assistance could reach the scene.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the Al Madina Hotel, providing investigators with undeniable evidence of the perpetrator’s identity and the sequence of the assault.
Police Action and Investigation
Following the murder, the Mankhurd Police launched an immediate manhunt, which led to the apprehension of Sarfuddin Khan.
Officials have stated that while the cigarette refusal was the immediate trigger, they are also investigating a long-standing enmity between the two men that may have fueled the suspect’s extreme reaction.
Khan remains in police custody as the investigation continues into his prior criminal record and the deeper roots of the conflict.
