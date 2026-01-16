‘Mumbai Voted for Development, Rejected Emotional Politics’: Eknath Shinde After Mahayuti Clean Sweep in Civic Polls

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that Mumbai has given a decisive mandate for development, rejecting what he termed as “emotional politics and corruption”, after the BJP-Shinde Sena-led Mahayuti registered a clean sweep in the Maharashtra civic body elections.

Speaking exclusively to Republic following the results, Shinde thanked the people of Mumbai for reposing their faith in the Mahayuti government and said the verdict was a clear endorsement of its development agenda.

“I thank the people of Mumbai for these results. I also thank the BJP and Shiv Sena for the trust they placed in us. The people have accepted development and rejected anti-development forces. Emotional issues and emotional blackmailing do not win elections. This has been proven once again,” Shinde said.

Taking a swipe at the Thackeray camp, Shinde said that despite coming together, they were decisively defeated because voters prioritised governance and infrastructure over sentiment-driven politics. “We said ‘Mumbai first’. They said ‘corruption first’. The people of Mumbai rejected corruption and chose development,” he added.

‘Verdict Validates Mahayuti’s Work’

Shinde said the mandate reflects public approval of the work done by the Mahayuti government over the past three-and-a-half years. “The people of Mumbai have seen our work and accepted it with faith. That is why they have given us this victory,” he said.

On being repeatedly targeted during the campaign and branded a “traitor”, Shinde said the people themselves had delivered the response. “The public has answered who is real and who is fake, be it in the Lok Sabha, the Vidhan Sabha or now the municipal elections. There is nothing more to say,” he said.

He also pointed out that the BJP has emerged as the number one party in Maharashtra, while the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) stands second. “The people’s verdict speaks for itself,” he said.

‘Mumbai Will Be Free of Potholes’

Addressing civic issues, Shinde reiterated his promise to fix Mumbai’s long-standing infrastructure problems, especially potholes. “The concretisation work has already started in two phases. In the next one-and-a-half years, Mumbai will be free of potholes. This is our promise and we will fulfil it,” he said.

He assured that issues related to traffic congestion, waterlogging during monsoons and other civic problems would be addressed on priority. “Solving the problems of Mumbaikars is our responsibility and we will do it,” Shinde said.

‘Triple-Engine Government Will Transform Mumbai’

Highlighting the role of the Centre, Shinde said Mumbai’s transformation will be driven by the “triple-engine government” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Prime Minister sees Mumbai as a major international city and a future fintech capital and global hub. That is also our vision,” he said.

Outlining long-term goals, Shinde said the government aims to make Mumbai slum-free and ensure affordable housing for all. “Mumbai should be Mumbai: global, inclusive and developed. This is our dream and we will definitely fulfil it,” he added.