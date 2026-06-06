Mumbai Watermelon Deaths: Poison Detected Solely Inside Fruit as All Kitchenware Tests Clean, Baffling Police

A late-night snack turned fatal for a family of four in Pydhonie, and weeks later, investigators are still searching for answers. A second round of forensic tests has deepened the mystery surrounding the tragic deaths of the Dokadia family, leaving police with more questions than answers.

While the initial forensic analysis discovered zinc phosphide—a highly toxic chemical used in rat poison—inside the watermelon they consumed and within the victims' organs, authorities hoped the follow-up tests would provide a breakthrough. Instead, the results have left them baffled.

Forensic Tests Deepen the Mystery

According to a report by the Times of India, the most recent laboratory tests found absolutely no traces of zinc phosphide on the family's kitchen knife, cooking spoons, or plates. Furthermore, raw rice, leftover chicken pulao, and a bottle of herbal rat repellent recovered from the home all tested negative for the deadly chemical.

This leaves a glaring contradiction for investigators: how did a lethal dose of rat poison end up exclusively inside the fruit, while every surrounding kitchen utensil and food item remained entirely uncontaminated?

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Timeline of the Tragedy

The incident occurred on the night of April 26, when 40-year-old Abdullah Dokadia, his wife Nasreen (35), and their two teenage daughters, Aayesha (16) and Zainab (13), dined on chicken pulao alongside five visiting relatives. Past midnight, the four family members shared a watermelon.

Within hours, all four fell severely ill and passed away at the hospital. Crucially, the five relatives who shared the dinner but did not partake in the late-night fruit survived without any symptoms.

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Investigators Probe Multiple Angles

With the physical evidence offering few clues, the Pydhonie police are keeping all options open. According to TOI, authorities are actively re-examining four distinct possibilities: murder, a murder-suicide plot, mass suicide, or a tragic accidental poisoning. Investigators are also looking into the family's financial situation to see if a monetary motive exists.

With forensic leads drying up, the investigation is effectively back to square one.

What Lies Ahead for the Case?

As the trail goes cold, detectives are pinning their remaining hopes on two final pieces of evidence. They are currently awaiting the official post-mortem report for 13-year-old Zainab, alongside a detailed cyber analysis of the family’s mobile phones.