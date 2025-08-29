Woman Dumped Newborn in a Sack, Rescued by Locals After Stray Dog Drags Baby

A woman left her newborn baby on the roadside, who was dragged by a stray dog. | Image: X

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, a 24-year-old woman abandoned her newborn baby in a sack and left it by the roadside, which was later dragged onto the street by a stray dog.

The infant, who suffered bite wounds, was rescued in time by alert locals and is currently undergoing treatment at Ghati Hospital. Doctors have confirmed that the baby is stable.

The horrifying incident caught on CCTV from the area helped the police identify the woman behind the heinous act. She was soon arrested and taken into custody.

Sharing details of the case, a police official said, “On August 28, in the morning, we received a call on helpline 112 reporting that a young boy had fallen from a divider and was crying. The alert came from a citizen named Pusdekar. Our team immediately reached the spot, and since the child required urgent medical attention, he was admitted straight into the ICU at Ghati Hospital.”

The official further added that the swift response of locals and the special squad, led by PSI Arjun Raut, played a major role in saving the child’s life.

While the baby is fortunately safe but it's not the first incident of abandonment nor the last, as a similar incident surfaces in July, another disturbing video went viral where a young woman allegedly threw a newborn, who was later mauled by stray dogs in Bhopal. Despite locals' efforts, the infant succumbed to injuries. The woman, reportedly 18–19 years old and in a relationship, was arrested.