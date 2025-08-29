Policeman Collapses from Heart Attack at Station, Colleagues' Swift CPR Saves His Life

Shajapur: In a harrowing incident captured on video, a police constable posted at the Ajaak police station in Shajapur district, Madhya Pradesh, suffered a sudden heart attack while on duty on Thursday. The quick thinking and immediate action of his fellow officers are credited with saving his life.

The incident occurred within the premises of the police station. Constable Jitendra Chandravanshi, who had been reportedly feeling unwell since the morning and had taken medication for pain, was sitting at his table when he was struck by a severe chest pain. The intensity of the attack caused him to collapse and lose consciousness.

A live video from the scene shows the moments following the collapse, as fellow policemen rushed to his aid. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the officers immediately provided first aid and rushed him to the district hospital. Understanding the critical nature of a heart attack, they administered life-saving Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) en route to the medical facility.

After initial treatment at the Shajapur District Hospital, Constable Chandravanshi was referred to a higher-grade medical facility in Indore due to his serious condition. He is currently undergoing specialized treatment there.

His colleagues revealed that Chandravanshi had been unwell throughout the morning, highlighting the sudden and severe nature of the cardiac event. The incident has brought attention to the stress faced by police personnel and the importance of emergency first-aid training.