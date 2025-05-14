Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Illuminates In Tricolour To Celebrate Operation Sindoor Success

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was illuminated in the colours of the tricolour to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, said Central Railway CPRO Dr Swapnil Nila to salute the armed forces. The anti-terror operation has been conducted by the Indian Armed Forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack when Pakistani terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians including 25 Indians and one Nepalese national.

In another development, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took out a Tiranga Yatra to support the Indian armed forces for displaying extra-ordinary valour, dismantling terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"We have taken out Tiranga Yatra in support of the armed forces... The people of Goa and the nation support PM Modi and the armed forces... Operation Sindoor will continue to take action against terrorism... We want Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) back...," Goa CM Pramod Sawant said.

"...By destroying the terrorist sites, the nation has given a very strong message...Pakistanis were exposed. Operation Sindooor has given a very clear message of zero tolerance against terrorism...," said Goa Minister Rohan Khaunte.

PM Modi roars from Adampur Airbase, address soldiers, lauds their power

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur airbase and addressed soldiers with S-400 in background, a day after he addressed the nation on Operation Sindoor, when Indian armed forces destroyed several Pakistani terror camps and critical airbases, dismantling Pakistan's air defence capabilities.

"Operation Sindoor is a trinity India's policy, intent, and decisive capability. When the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters was wiped away, we crushed the terrorists in their hideouts. The masterminds of terror now know that raising an eye against India will lead to nothing but destruction," PM Modi said while addressing soldiers at Adampur airbase.