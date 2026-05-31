'Murder of Democracy': Mamata Banerjee, Other Oppn Leaders Fume After Attack On Abhishek Banerjee; BJP Denies Charges

Kolkata: A political storm erupted in West Bengal after Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

The incident triggered sharp reactions from TMC leaders, with party chief Mamata Banerjee accusing the BJP of orchestrating the attack and even pressuring hospitals not to treat the injured leader.

Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly targeted with bricks, stones and eggs while visiting families affected by post-poll violence in the area. Following the incident, he was taken to Kolkata's Bellevue Hospital for medical examination.

Reacting strongly to the attack, Former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee accused the ruling BJP of allegedly threatening hospitals not to admit TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee after he was allegedly attacked during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district to meet families affected by post-poll violence.

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Speaking with the media after visiting Banerjee in the hospital, the TMC supremo alleged that "those in power" do not want him to recieve medical treatment. She claimed that the hospital administration complained of receiving "threat calls" from police.

"Those who are in power are threatening all the hospitals and the maximum authorities not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don't want him to be treated. When I was sitting with the hospital administrator, he told me that he was getting threat calls from the police. Doctors are sad, but they are pressured," she alleged.

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned the attack on Abhishek Banerjee, calling violence against political opponents unacceptable in a democracy. Expressing solidarity with the TMC MP, Rahul said differences in political ideology can never justify physical attacks and urged authorities to ensure accountability for those responsible.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described the incident as "shocking" and said political differences can never justify violence. Kharge questioned the security arrangements during Banerjee's visit and alleged that the absence of adequate protection reflected a pattern of vendetta politics against Opposition leaders.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the attack, accusing the BJP of fostering a climate of political violence. Extending support to Banerjee, Akhilesh said attacks on Opposition leaders undermine democratic values and called for strict action against those involved in the incident.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also accused the administration of attempting to downplay the seriousness of the injuries sustained by Abhishek Banerjee. According to Ghosh, the MP was initially taken to an ICU, but alleged pressure was exerted on the hospital administration.

"He is severely injured due to the attack. We first took him to a hospital. There are allegations that the police administration pressured them to show this attack in a lighter manner. The country is condemning it. The police and central forces were not present. We will show with proof whether those who attacked him were BJP workers or not," Ghosh said.

However, Bellevue Hospital issued a statement saying Banerjee did not suffer any serious injuries. The hospital stated that apart from bruises on the chest, there were no major signs of physical injury and that the TMC leader was conscious, oriented and did not require admission.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the attack was "BJP-sponsored" and claimed there was an attempt on his life. He accused authorities of a deliberate security lapse and vowed to take the matter to court.

"They wanted to kill me. The entire incident has been captured on camera. We will inform the High Court and the Governor. I will move court over this matter," Banerjee said.

Claiming he was injured during the attack, the TMC leader said a brick struck his eye and alleged that his helmet prevented a potentially more serious injury. "You can make my body fall, but you cannot break my resolve," he said.

The BJP, meanwhile, condemned the violence and appealed for peace, rejecting TMC's allegations linking the party to the incident.

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul on Saturday said that the alleged attack on the TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee could be a reaction to the "fifteen years of police brutality" of the previous government and held the latter responsible for such a situation.

The BJP leader clarified that the BJP had "no hand" in the attack after the TMC pointed fingers towards the ruling party in the state.

"What happened to him is wrong. We have repeatedly told people not to take the law into their own hands. But Abhishek Banerjee is responsible for what happened today. On one side, there were fifteen years of police brutality, and on the other, there was Jahangir Sheikh Shahjahan.