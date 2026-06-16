Murder-Suicide Shocks Jabalpur: Beauty Parlour Owner Shot Dead By Business Partner, Family Alleges Police Inaction

Jabalpur: A horrific murder-suicide case has shocked Jabalpur after a woman was shot dead allegedly by her business partner, who later died by suicide by shooting himself.

The incident took place on Bhandari Hospital Road under the Gorakhpur police station limits. The blood-stained bodies of both individuals were found inside a duplex in Rajul Complex near Bhandari Hospital, triggering panic in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Shakti Kohli, who was living separately from her husband and was planning to open a beauty parlour in partnership with Deepesh Rathore.

According to police, a duplex had been rented in Rajul Township for the purpose of running the beauty parlour. Deepesh Rathore, who allegedly shot Shakti Kohli before taking his own life, is said to have a criminal background.

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Family Alleges Harassment

Family members of the deceased have alleged that Rathore had been harassing Shakti Kohli for some time. They further claimed that complaints regarding the harassment had previously been made to the police, but no action was taken. Tension flared after news of the murder-suicide spread and angry family members of the deceased vandalised the accused's car.

Sharad Jatav, the brother-in-law of the deceased, stated that Shakti Kohli had been working as a beauty professional for the past 20 to 25 years. Driven by her desire to open her own salon, she rented a duplex property. We later discovered that her business partner, Deepesh Rathore, has a criminal background and is currently out on bail as an accused in a rape case. We advised her against partnering with him. However, whenever she attempted to sever business ties, Deepesh Rathore would verbally abuse and threaten to kill her. He also routinely carried a pistol. She visited us the day before yesterday to discuss these threats. Although we intended to lodge a formal FIR regarding the matter, the police failed to take any action.

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After receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the spot and an investigation has been initiated. The firearms used in the incident have been seized. MD Nagotiya, CSP of Gorakhpur Division, said that police are examining all aspects of the case and a detailed investigation is underway.