'Murderous Attack On Our Leaders Is Dangerous And Unfortunate': BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Hits Out At TMC Over Alleged Attack On Ghosh And Murmu

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday attacked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the alleged attack on BJP leaders Khagen Murmu and Shankar Ghosh in West Bengal, asserting that the CM has "crossed all limits" and "dismantled law and order" ever since they came into power.

The BJP Spokesperson also reacted to the flood and landslide situation in North Bengal, criticising the Chief Minister for not focusing on the real issues and instead attending a Tollywood music carnival in Kolkata. Addressing the press conference, BJP National Spokesperson said, “Ever since TMC came to power in West Bengal, violence and dismantling of law and order have become normal".

"The insensitivity of the West Bengal Government and CM Mamata Banerjee has crossed limits. Most of North Bengal is reeling under floods. On the other hand, there are videos of the West Bengal CM dancing at a carnival in Kolkata. Both these images are heart-wrenching... The murderous attack on our leaders is dangerous and unfortunate.” Trivedi asserted that the dastardly incident that happened today, if it is said that this is the swan song of democracy, it should not be inappropriate."

"The dastardly incident which has happened in West Bengal today, if it is said that this is the swan song of democracy, it should not be inappropriate," Trivedi said. Earlier, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh alleged that he, along with Malda North MP Khagen Murmu, was attacked in Nagrakata in North Bengal while distributing relief materials for people affected by the flood and landslides in the State. Amit Malviya, BJP Co-incharge West Bengal, slammed Banerjee over the alleged assault, calling it "TMC's jungle raj".

Sharing the video of the alleged attack, Amit Malviya wrote on X, “TMC's Jungle Raj in Bengal! BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a respected tribal leader and two-time MP from North Malda, was attacked by TMC goons while on his way to Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri's Dooars region to help with relief and rescue efforts after devastating rains, floods, and landslides.”