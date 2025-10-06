Sonam Wangchuk Arrest: SC Issues Notice To Centre, Ladakh On Wife's Plea, Posts Case For Oct 14

The petition challenges Sonam Wangchuk's detention as illegal under Article 22, as no grounds for arrest have been provided. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh on a plea challenging climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s detention after violent protests left four people dead and several injured in Leh on September 24.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo against his detention under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his immediate release.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria posted the matter for hearing on October 14.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who represented Angmo in the court, said the grounds of detention of Wangchuk were not shared with his family, and it should be served on her.

Sibal stated that the plea challenges the detention as illegal under Article 22, as no grounds for arrest have been provided. He stated that without grounds for detention, the detention order cannot be challenged.

To this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the grounds of detention had already been served to the detainee and there was no legal requirement for the grounds of detention to be communicated to the wife. However, he later agreed to examine the feasibility of serving a copy of the grounds to his wife.

During the hearing, Sibal also asked for the interim relief seeking medical support for Wangchuk. To this, Mehta stated that when the activist was produced for a medical examination, he declared that he was not taking any medication.

However, the Solicitor General said that if any medical supplies were needed, they would be given. Sibal further asked the bench to allow Wangchuk's wife to meet her husband. Mehta said that Angmo had submitted a request to meet him, and it was being considered.

Solicitor General said that Angmo was trying to create a "hype and an emotive issue" that Wangchuk was denied medical relief and meetings with his wife.

"This is all just to portray in media and in that region that he is deprived of medicines and access to wife. Just to create an emotive atmosphere. That's all," said Mehta.

Along with Sibal, senior advocate Vivek Tankha also appeared for Angmo. Wangchuk's wife was also present in the court during the hearing.

Angmo also challenged the transfer of Wangchuk to the Central Jail in Jodhpur over a thousand kilometres from Ladakh, the site of protests.

Wangchuk was detained under the NSA on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory.