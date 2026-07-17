Murshidabad Horror: Train Rams School Van at Railway Crossing, 3 Killed

New Delhi: At least three people, including two school students, were killed and several others injured after a passenger train collided with a school van at a railway level crossing in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday morning. The accident occurred near the Karnasubarna railway crossing between Karnasubarna and Gobindapur railway stations in the Berhampore area.

According to officials, the school van, carrying children to school, was crossing the tracks at around 7 am when it was hit by the Nimtita-Katwa passenger train. The impact left the vehicle badly mangled, with injured children and other occupants rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the railway crossing gate was open when the van attempted to cross the tracks. Locals claimed that after an earlier train had passed, the gate was reopened, but another train approached from the opposite direction and crashed into the vehicle. The allegations have raised serious questions over safety protocols at the level crossing.

Railway authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident. Officials said the investigation will examine whether the gateman was on duty, if safety procedures were followed, and the exact sequence of events that led to the fatal collision.

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Rescue teams and local residents rushed to the spot immediately after the crash to pull out the injured. Several victims remain under treatment, while authorities continue to monitor their condition. The death toll may change as the investigation and rescue efforts continue.

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