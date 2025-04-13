Murshidabad Violence: 12 More Arrested Amid Violence Over Waqf Act in West Bengal

Twelve more people have been arrested in connection with the violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, where three people have lost their lives so far, police said on Sunday.
According to officials, no fresh violence was reported from any part of the Muslim-majority district, and security forces are maintaining strict vigil.
“The situation is peaceful now in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas. We continued raids overnight and arrested 12 more persons. So far, a total of 150 people have been arrested,” a senior police officer said.
To prevent any further violence, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the affected areas under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and internet services have been suspended, he added.
Police teams have increased patrolling and are checking vehicles on major roads. Sensitive locations are under special watch.
“An investigation into the violence is ongoing. We expect to make more arrests,” the officer added.
Stay tuned to Republic World for more India related news LIVE updates.
The families affected by the Murshidabad violence were shifted to a shelter home in the Malda district
Murshidabad Violence Live Update: CV Ananda Bose on current law & order in WB says, “Miscreants have been promptly arrested, thanks to the swift assistance provided by the central government. Support has been extended to those in distress, ensuring their safety and well-being. Authorities have affirmed that no one will be permitted to take the law into their own hands, maintaining strict enforcement of order and justice.”
Murshidabad Violence Live Update: The families affected in the Murshidabad violence were shifted to a shelter home in Malda district.
Murshidabad Violence Live Updates: West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar says, “The situation has improved a bit (in Murshidabad) after the deployment of central forces.”
Murshidabd Violence Live Update: West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar says, situation under control.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Mahmood Madani on Sunday strongly criticised the Waqf law, calling it a politically motivated move aimed at facilitating land occupation under the guise of reform.
Addressing mediapersons in the national capital, Madani said the amendment was brought not to improve the functioning of the Waqf Boards but to serve vested interests.
"This is not an issue of Waqf but politics. In the name of Muslims, sometimes by abusing Muslims or by being the sympathisers of Muslims, this act (was implemented) with malicious intent," Madani said.
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, blaming it for the recent violence in Murshidabad linked to protests over the new Waqf law. He also accused the state of indulging in vote-bank appeasement and remaining silent while the Hindu community faced targeted attacks.
"The conditions being created for the appeasement of votes under the Mamata Banerjee government are both unfortunate and condemnable," Shekhawat said.
A cleanliness drive was undertaken in Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow on Sunday a day ahead of the Ambedkar Jayanti.
Ambedkar Jayanti, commemorating Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, is set to be observed on April 14.
Dr Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of the untouchables, women, and labourers.
'Mamata's Politics Turning Bengal into Jallianwala Bagh': BJP's CR Kesavan on Murshidabad Violence
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday expressed shock over the recent violence in Murshidabad following the amended Waqf law, highlighting the severity of the incident where unarmed people were beaten, bullets were fired, and lives were lost.
Speaking to ANI, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said, "...The way unarmed people were beaten, bullets were fired, and people were killed; the entire country is in shock. It's difficult to see that peace prevails there without central forces...."
AIMBPL Invites Congress, BRS, YSRC to Join Protests Against WAQF Protests
Trinamool MP Khalilur Rahaman on Sunday condemned the recent violence in Murshidabad terming it "unwanted" and expressing deep sadness over the incident.
Speaking to ANI, Rahaman clarified that no political leader or organization was involved in the agitation. "Some teenagers gathered, and a stone pelting incident occurred, injuring a few police officials," he said.
BJP's West Bengal MP Writes to Amit Shah to Declare Border Districts 'Disturbed Areas' Under AFSPA Following Alleged Violence Against Hindus
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Claims Hindus 'Forced to Flee' Murshidabad Amid Violence
BJP leader and West Bengal Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, welcomed Calcutta High Court's decision to deploy central forces in violence-hit Murshidabad.
Addressing reporters, Adhikari stated, "We wrote to the Governor requesting the deployment of central forces and also approached the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary. I even appealed to the Chief Minister, but she did not respond. As a result, I turned to the court. I am deeply grateful to the Calcutta High Court and wholeheartedly welcome its decision."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.