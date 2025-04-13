Murshidabad Violence: 12 More Arrested Amid Violence Over Waqf Act in West Bengal

Murshidabad Violence: 12 Arrested Amid Protests Over Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal | LIVE | Image: PTI

Twelve more people have been arrested in connection with the violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, where three people have lost their lives so far, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, no fresh violence was reported from any part of the Muslim-majority district, and security forces are maintaining strict vigil.

“The situation is peaceful now in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas. We continued raids overnight and arrested 12 more persons. So far, a total of 150 people have been arrested,” a senior police officer said.

To prevent any further violence, prohibitory orders have been imposed in the affected areas under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and internet services have been suspended, he added.

Security Tightened, Investigation Continues

Police teams have increased patrolling and are checking vehicles on major roads. Sensitive locations are under special watch.

“An investigation into the violence is ongoing. We expect to make more arrests,” the officer added.