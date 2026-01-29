Muslim Woman Offers Namaz In Middle Of Road In Kerala, Detained | WATCH

Thiruvananthapuram: A Muslim woman was taken into custody for offering namaz in the middle of the road in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. This comes after the woman's act disrupted traffic on BG Road near IMA junction, leading to heavy traffic jam.

A video of the incident showed the woman offering namaz on the middle of the road while being surrounded by several moving vehicles. Commuters were left visibly shocked by the unusual choice of location for offering prayers. They were seen slowing down their vehicles and maneuvering around her to avoid a collision.

Amidst the disruption, commuters got into an altercation with the woman before police officers reached the spot and took her in custody.

Woman arguing with locals | Image: Republic

However, no case was registered against her over the incident as police said that she was mentally unwell and she did it to bring attention to a family dispute. The woman has been identified by police as Aneeza of Coimbatore.

Aneeza claimed that she was facing a dispute with her husband’s family in Kollengode, Palakkad. The family allegedly snatched her husband’s rightful ancestral share of property and she wanted to bring attention to the issue.

Reacting to the video of the incident, a netizen said, “Public roads are not personal prayer halls.” Others noted that people should not monopolise roads since it is public property.

