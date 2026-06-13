'Muslims & Christians Sometimes Meet Us': Mohan Bhagwat Says, 'RSS Not Political,' 'Ram Mandir & Article 370 Not Political'

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat has emphasised the organisation's inclusive approach, stating that individuals from Muslim and Christian communities occasionally engage with the RSS. He described India's civilisational identity as one that encompasses all citizens regardless of faith.

"People from Muslim and Christian faiths sometimes meet us. We tell them that by tradition, ancestry and cultural influence, they are also part of the same civilisational heritage," Bhagwat said.

He added that while some may object to being called Hindus and prefer terms like Hindavi or Bharatiya, the essence remains the same.

"Hindustan is a Hindu nation, and this sense of Hinduness connects all of us. It also has the capacity to connect everything in the world," he noted.

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Bhagwat made these remarks during an event in Kerala, where he sought to clarify the RSS's role and priorities. He firmly stated that the RSS is not a political organisation, though it remains committed to acting in the national interest whenever required.

Ram Mandir and Article 370 'Not Political'

Addressing sensitive national issues, Bhagwat asserted that matters such as the Ram Janmabhoomi (Ram Mandir) and the abrogation of Article 370 are not political in nature but are fundamental to India's unity and territorial integrity.

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"The RSS is not a political organisation, but it will do whatever is necessary in the interest of the nation... Issues such as Ram Janmabhoomi and Article 370 are not political matters. They are questions related to the unity and integrity of the country," he said.

The RSS chief highlighted the need for societal strengthening to prepare the nation for future challenges. He called for efforts to organise society, address its weaknesses, and enable it to contribute meaningfully to national progress. According to him, society must strike a balance between individual aspirations and collective well-being.

"If individualism takes the upper hand, society suffers. And if society alone takes precedence, individuals suffer," Bhagwat observed. He critiqued ideological models like capitalism and communism, noting that viewing social relations purely as transactional contracts limits deeper human connections.

Bharat as a Global Civilisational Alternative

Bhagwat also touched upon broader global concerns, pointing out that thinkers worldwide are increasingly looking towards Bharat (India) for alternative pathways. He argued that existing development models have delivered benefits but often fall short in addressing humanity's core problems, sometimes even worsening them through issues like pollution and environmental degradation.

"The challenge before humanity is to find a way that can reconcile both [development and environmental protection]," he said.