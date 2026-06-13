RSS Largest Yet ‘Most Misunderstood’ Organisation: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Thiruvananthapuram: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday described the organisation as the largest voluntary body in the world, while acknowledging that it remains one of its most misunderstood entities.

Addressing a gathering in the Kerala capital as part of the RSS centenary celebrations, Bhagwat said the event was specifically organised to help people gain a clearer understanding of the Sangh’s work and philosophy.

“This programme has been organised to provide an opportunity to understand an organisation that is often misunderstood,” Bhagwat said.

“People say it is the largest voluntary organisation in the world, and at the same time, one of the most misunderstood. As we entered the 100th year of our work, it was decided that we should once again reach out to people and tell them about the Sangh.”

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Bhagwat noted that outsiders often form incomplete or incorrect impressions of the RSS. He pointed out that the organisation’s uniformed route marches by swayamsevaks sometimes create the perception of a paramilitary group, while its emphasis on traditional Bharatiya games and martial arts leads others to view it merely as a large-scale gymnasium or physical fitness network.

“But it is not all that. It is difficult to understand the Sangh from the outside,” he added.

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