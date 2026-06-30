Mussoorie Mall Road Riot: Drunk Tourists Attack Locals; Women Injured After Being Struck With Plastic Crates | VIDEO

Mussoorie: A shocking incident of violence unfolded on Mussoorie’s famous Mall Road after a group of unruly tourists triggered a riot-like situation, leaving a woman severely injured.

The altercation, which involved tourists attacking locals and bystanders with plastic crates, has sparked widespread public outrage after a video capturing the entire ordeal went viral on social media platforms.

According to eyewitnesses and local police sources, the chaos erupted during peak tourist hours on the congested promenade.

A group of tourists residing in Haryana, reportedly acting under the deep influence of alcohol, engaged in a heated argument that quickly devolved into physical violence.

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The situation escalated drastically when the accused picked up heavy plastic crates from nearby commercial stalls and began hurling them indiscriminately into the crowd.

A local woman bore the brunt of the violent assault, sustaining serious injuries during the melee. Onlookers and shopkeepers rushed to her aid as she collapsed on the street.

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Emergency services were immediately notified, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remains admitted for medical treatment. The doctors are closely monitoring her condition.

Local authorities and police personnel stationed nearby moved swiftly to control the escalating riot.

Law enforcement officials managed to intercept and detain the rowdy tourists directly at the spot before they could flee the hill station.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the men were severely intoxicated at the time of the clash.

A probe has been launched, and the police are currently recording statements from shopkeepers, victims, and eyewitnesses to piece together the exact sequence of events.

The incident has triggered widespread resentment among Mussoorie's residents and business owners, who gathered to demand the strictest possible legal action against the travellers creating the nuisance.

Representatives from local trade unions and resident welfare associations expressed deep concern over the rising trend of unruly behaviour by outsiders, noting that such open displays of lawlessness threaten public safety.

Furthermore, the viral footage has cast a dark shadow over Mussoorie's reputation as a safe, family-friendly holiday destination.

In the wake of the violence, residents and tourism stakeholders are raising sharp questions regarding the adequacy of current security arrangements and the enforcement of alcohol restrictions on Mall Road.