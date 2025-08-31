'Mutual Trust, Mutual Respect To Guide India-China Ties': PM Modi At SCO Summit

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping SCO Meet: During the bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China emphasised on how mutual trust, and mutual respect were key in guiding the relationship between two major Asian economies.

In his ongoing two-day visit to China, PM Modi said, "Mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual sensibilities should guide India-China relationship".

Modi also noted, "An agreement has been reached between our Special Representatives regarding border management. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights between the two countries are also being resumed."

"The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," he said.

Further, he congratulated China for holding the largest SCO this year.

He said, "I congratulate you on China's successful chairmanship of the SCO. I thank you for the invitation to visit China and for our meeting today."

PM Modi is currently in the second leg of his two-nation visit, arrived at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin on Saturday to participate in the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit, taking place from August 31 to September 1.

The SCO comprises of 10 members including India, China, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.