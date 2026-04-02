Muzaffarnagar Accident: Tractor-Trolley Loses Control Disprupting a Procession in Khatauli Area, 6 Injured

MUZAFFARNAGAR — Six performers were critically injured during a Balaji procession in the Khatauli region after a tractor-trolley lost control and plowed into the group.

The accident occurred near the Indira Murti area when the vehicle, which was part of the religious procession, suffered a sudden brake failure. Witnesses reported that the driver was unable to stop the descending vehicle, leading to the collision that left several participants with severe injuries.

Emergency services responded immediately to the scene, and all six victims were rushed to the local Community Health Center (CHC) for urgent medical treatment. Local authorities have begun an investigation into the mechanical failure of the vehicle as the community recovers from the shock of the mishap.