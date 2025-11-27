Muzammil-Shaheen Nikah Claim, Secret Hideouts & ‘Zakat’ Money: New Twists Emerge in 10/11 Delhi Terror Attack Probe.

New Delhi: The investigation into the November 10 Delhi car blast case has taken a dramatic turn with arrested accused Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie claiming that co-accused Dr Shaheen Shahid is his wife, not girlfriend, as initially believed. The disclosure has widened the scope of the probe, bringing new financial and logistical links to the surface.

According to reports, Muzammil told investigators that the two had performed a “nikah” at a mosque near Al-Falah University in September 2023. The ceremony was reportedly solemnised with a mehr of Rs 5,000-6,000, in accordance with Sharia law. This revelation comes even as Shaheen has been under the scanner for allegedly channelling large amount of money to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad module.

Investigators say Shaheen provided Rs 27-28 lakh over time to support the module’s operations. This included Rs 6.5 lakh to Muzammil in 2023, and another Rs 3 lakh to suicide bomber Dr Umar Nabi for purchasing a Ford EcoSport in 2024, the same vehicle seized soon after the explosion. During questioning, Shaheen maintained that the money was meant for zakat, claiming it was intended as religious charity.

Another Hideout Surfaces

As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) continues to trace Muzammil’s movements, a second hideout linked to him has been uncovered in Faridabad. Investigators revealed that Muzammil had rented a house in Khori Jamalpur village from the former sarpanch, ostensibly to trade Kashmiri fruits. The former sarpanch identified the accused when NIA officers brought him to the location.

Advertisement

Officials also found that Muzammil had frequently visited the rented property with Shaheen, further establishing their association beyond the alleged “nikah” claim.

Before eventually shifting explosives to Fatehpur Taga village, Muzammil is believed to have hidden the material for nearly 12 days in a room located in fields near Al-Falah University. He had transported the explosives in his own vehicle, while Imam Ishtiyak, another arrested accused, allegedly assisted him in placing the explosives in the makeshift hideout.

Advertisement

Adding to the chain of evidence, the former sarpanch told the NIA that he had previously seen Muzammil and Umar together at the Al-Falah University hospital, suggesting deeper connections within the terror module’s network.

Probe Widens

With the new claims of marriage, money trails and multiple hideouts, the Delhi car blast probe has deepened with agencies now examining whether the alleged “nikah” and financial transactions were part of a broader cover to fund and facilitate operations of the JeM-linked Faridabad terror module. The investigation is underway.

NIA Arrests Al Falah Ward Boy Who ‘Sheltered’ Umar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested another key aide of suicide bomber Dr Umar-un-Nabi, who carried out the deadly November 10 Red Fort car blast that killed 15 people and left dozens injured.

The arrested accused, Soyab, a resident of Dhauj village in Faridabad, Haryana, is the seventh person to be held in connection with the terror conspiracy. According to NIA officials, Soyab played a pivotal role in the planning of the terror attack by harbouring Umar and providing him logistical support in the days leading up to the blast near the Red Fort.

The Patiala House Special NIA court sent Soyab to 10-day NIA remand.

Investigators revealed that Soyab, who worked as a ward boy at Al Falah University, had long-standing links with Umar and another accused, Dr Muzammil. He allegedly facilitated their network by bringing patients from Mewat to them and helping them operate with ease in the region.

Officials said Soyab arranged safe stay for Umar at his sister-in-law’s house in Nuh and later sheltered him at multiple locations. These arrangements were made shortly before the suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden car to the Red Fort area and triggered the deadly blast.

6 Accused Already In Custody

The NIA has already arrested six key associates of Umar over recent weeks. With the latest arrest, the agency believes it is getting closer to mapping the full extent of the terror module behind the attack.

The probe agency continues to conduct searches across several states in coordination with local police forces to identify and trace all those connected to the conspiracy. Officials said the investigation has been “intensified on all fronts” and further arrests are likely as more leads emerge.

The agency said that efforts to unravel the entire plot behind the November 10 bombing were underway as investigators pieced together the broader network that enabled the attack.

Meanwhile, Aamir, who had been arrested by the NIA in the past and whose remand expired today, has again been remanded in seven-day NIA custody.

On November 20, the NIA had arrested Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (Jammu & Kashmir), Dr Adil Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir), Dr Shaheen Shahid of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu & Kashmir). They were taken into custody by the NIA in Srinagar on production orders issued by the district sessions judge at Patiala House court. They had all allegedly played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent people and left many others injured.

Moving expeditiously with its probe in the case, NIA had earlier arrested two other accused, Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack.

The seventh accused will be confronted with those arrested earlier by the NIA.

NIA Working Closely With Local Police

The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage.

A total of 15 people were killed and over two dozen others were injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by alleged suicide bomber Umar.

The NIA, the next day, took over the case from the Delhi Police and launched a massive search operation.

As per the anti-terror agency, Aamir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

The NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far questioned 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital.