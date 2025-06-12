'My Body is Shivering': Woman Passenger Who Missed Air India Flight That Crashed in Ahmedabad

A woman passenger, who was set to travel to London in the Air India Flight AI171 that crashed in Ahmedabad, expresses gratitude for her narrow escape as she missed the flight by ten minutes due to being stuck in a huge traffic.

In an interview with Republic, the passenger, Bhoomi Chauhan, said that she is completely "devastated" after hearing the news of the plane crash.

Talking about her present condition with a chocked voice, she said, "I am completely devastated after hearing about the loss (of lives). My body is literally shivering. I am not being able to talk."

"My mind is totally blank now after hearing all that has happened," she further said.

Asked on her initial reaction to the plane crash, she said that she feels "lucky" for the divine intervention because of which she could avert the tragedy.

"I am thankful to God. My Ganpati Bappa saved me," she said.

She said that her husband lives in London and she came to India from there for a vacation after two years.

She was going to fly back to London alone. She informed that the plane was on time but she couldn't reach on time to catch it so she had to return home.

Talking about the delay by ten minutes that saved her life, she said, "Just because of those ten minutes, I could not board the flight. I don't know how to explain this."

About the Plane Crash

Air India’s Ahmedabad-London Plane, identified as Flight AI171, crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad's Meghani Nagar five minutes after taking off Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 PM.

According to information, 242 passengers were onboard the aircraft when the crash happened.

Helpline Numbers

Air India has issued a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information regarding the crash.

An Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The contact numbers provided by the ministry are

011-24610843