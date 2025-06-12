Thick Smoke, Emergency Response, Help Desk and More: Moments That Followed Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad

Air India’s Ahmedabad-London Plane, identified as Flight AI171, crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad's Meghani Nagar five minutes after taking off Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:38 PM.

Confirming the number of passengers onboard during the crash, Ahmedabad Joint CP, Jaipal Singh Rathore said, "We received information that there were 223 passengers onboard. The plane crashed onto a building, which is a doctors' hostel. Within 2–3 minutes, police and civil administration officials arrived at the scene..."

The death toll is not yet confirmed. Some reports have said that 12 people have died in the incident.

Emergency Response Underway

The plane had been heavily fueled for its long-haul international journey to London, which intensified the explosion and fire that followed the crash. Multiple fire engines, ambulances, and disaster response teams were rushed to the scene.

Rescue and recovery operations are underway. Ahmedabad civil hospital has been put on high alert following the crash.

More than 200 fire tenders have been deployed at the site of crash, as per reports.

According to a statement by the Directorate of Civil Aviation, investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu following the plane crash.

Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel, have been moved from Gandhinagar to the site of plane crash, and three more teams are being moved from Vadodara, the NDRF said.

Airport Operations Suspended

All flight operations have been temporarily suspended at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here following the crash.

“As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice,” a spokesperson of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport said in a statement.

Helpline Numbers

Air India has issued a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information regarding the crash.

An Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The contact numbers provided by the ministry are

011-24610843

9650391859

Help Desk

A help desk and assistance area is being set up outside the now temporarily closed Ahmedabad airport for the relatives of passengers of the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah En Route to Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is en route to Ahmedabad following the Air India plane crash.

In a post on his X handle, Shah said, “Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation.”