My Brother Was Killed Through a Conspiracy, Claims Gyan Bindu GS Academy Director Raushan Anand After Bail

Raushan Anand questions Patna Police’s actions, seeks protection, and demands a CBI probe into the death of his brother Prince Yadav

Gyan Bindu GS Academy director Raushan Anand, who was recently released on bail in the case related to the vandalism and firing at Khan Global Studies (KGS), has alleged that his younger brother Prince Yadav was murdered as part of a conspiracy while he was in jail.

Speaking shortly after his release, Anand said he was heading to attend his brother’s last rites and accused Khan Global Studies founder Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, and businessman R.S. Prasad of being involved in a plot against his family.

‘I Was in Jail When My Brother Was Killed’

“I am on my way to my brother’s cremation,” Anand said, while questioning the Patna Police over his arrest in the coaching centre violence case.

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“I was in jail when my brother was murdered as part of a conspiracy. Faisal Khan and R.S. Prasad conspired to have my brother killed. They can have me killed as well. I demand protection from the Patna Police,” he alleged.

Anand also claimed that he was arrested without a proper investigation and questioned why police allegedly did not take action against Khan Sir despite a case being registered against him.

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“Which politician is shielding Faisal Khan? The Patna Police had time to arrest him but did not do so. Under whose political pressure was I arrested?” he asked.

Demands CBI Probe and Fresh Post-Mortem

The coaching institute director demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his brother’s death and sought a fresh post-mortem examination.

He further alleged that an attempt had been made on his life while he was in jail and claimed that statements from certain security guards in the firing case were obtained under pressure.

“There was no illness. My brother was healthy. I want a CBI inquiry into his murder and a fresh post-mortem,” Anand said.

He also alleged that Khan Sir had political backing and used his influence to have him jailed, though he did not name any politician.

Prince Yadav’s Death Under Investigation

Anand’s remarks come days after the death of his younger brother Prince Yadav under mysterious circumstances at a hotel in Nepal.

Prince was one of the accused in the June 2 firing and vandalism case linked to Khan Global Studies in Patna. Reports suggest he had been staying in Nepal with friends at the time of his death.

The exact cause of death remains unclear. Nepal Police have reportedly detained several people who were present with him, and investigations are ongoing.

Speaking on the matter, Prince’s uncle said the family first learned about the death through social media.

“We came to know through social media that Prince had died under suspicious circumstances. He was in Nepal. The cause of death is a matter of investigation,” he said.

Mortal Remains Brought to Native Village

Prince Yadav’s mortal remains were later brought to his native village, where family members, supporters and local residents gathered to pay their respects.

Amar Yadav, a representative of a District Council member, described Prince as a popular and promising young man who was connected with many students and youths in the region.

He urged authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and called on the Central Government to coordinate with Nepal to bring those responsible to justice if foul play is established.

The Khan Sir Coaching Centre Firing Case

The controversy began on June 2 when gunshots were fired outside the Khan Global Studies campus in Patna’s Musallahpur Haat area.

Several rounds were allegedly fired and parts of the institute’s office were vandalised. The incident triggered a major dispute between rival coaching institutes in the city.

Khan Sir had alleged that the attack was linked to competition within the coaching industry and claimed that rival institutes were unhappy with the low fees charged by his organisation.

Gyan Bindu GS Academy, however, rejected the allegations and accused Khan Sir of orchestrating the entire episode to frame competitors.

Security Guards’ Arrest Changed the Course of Investigation

The case took a dramatic turn after two security guards linked to Khan Global Studies were detained during the investigation.

A video that surfaced during the probe allegedly showed firing near the institute. One of the guards reportedly claimed that he had acted on Khan Sir’s instructions.

Following these developments, a case was registered against Khan Sir under charges including attempted murder and provisions of the Arms Act. He later secured anticipatory bail.

Political Reactions Emerge

The death of Prince Yadav has also sparked political reactions.

Janshakti Janta Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav described the incident as tragic and alleged that Khan Sir should be held responsible. He claimed that the circumstances surrounding the coaching centre firing case raised serious questions and demanded action against those responsible.

However, authorities have not established any link between Prince Yadav’s death and the allegations made by Anand or political leaders.

Investigations Continue

At present, both the Nepal death case and the Patna coaching centre firing case remain under investigation.