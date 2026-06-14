Raushan Sir's Brother Dies Mysteriously In Nepal After Being Accused In Khan Sir Coaching Centre Vandalism Case

Kathmandu: Popular educator and Gyan Bindu GS Academy Founder Raushan Sir's brother, Prince Yadav, has died under mysterious circumstances at a hotel in Nepal. Notably, Prince Yadav was an accused in a case over vandalism and firing reported at rival Khan Sir's coaching centre in Patna, Bihar, on June 2.

While the exact cause of Prince Yadav's death is not yet known, it is reported that he was drunk during the time of his death.

The Shooting Episode

Gunshots were fired outside Khan Global Studies (KGS) Institute in Patna on June 2. As per reports, five to six shots were allegedly fired near the institute grounds in Musallahpur Haat area.

Preliminary evidence earlier suggested that the incident is related to an existing competition and power struggle between coaching institutes in the area. Khan Sir blamed the neighbouring coaching centre for the attack, adding that the attackers completely vandalised the office and opened fire.

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On being asked about the main reason for the violent attack on his institute, Khan Sir said, “Kahna ye hai ki saste fees me kyu padha rahe ho. Main yehi hai ki itne fees me…naa padhaya jaaye (Other coaching institutes question me why I teach children in such low fees. The main issue is that they do not want me to teach for such low fees.)"

However, KGS rival Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute accused Khan Sir of orchestrating the entire incident as a publicity stunt and a calculated conspiracy to frame his competitors.

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A huge twist in the case came when two security guards associated with KGS were taken into custody after a video purportedly showed that it was them who fired outside Khan Sir's institute. One of the guards allegedly confessed that he opened fire on Khan Sir's instructions.