'My Daughter Was Healthy, I Just Want the Truth': Mother of 10-Year-Old Girl Who Died in Noida School

'My Daughter Was Healthy, I Want the Truth,' Says Mother of 10-Year-Old Girl Who Died in Noida School | Image: Republic

Noida: A 10-year-old girl named Tanishka Sharma, a Class 6 student, died under mysterious circumstances at Praesidium School in Noida's Sector 31 on Teacher’s Day.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Bharat, Tanishka's mother said, “My daughter was completely healthy when she left for school that morning. I just want to know what happened to her in those final hours.” She also claimed that the school staff gave different versions of the incident and have not shared CCTV footage with the family. “We have asked for the footage, but we haven’t received it yet,” she added.

Post-Mortem Report Reveals Brain Hemorrhage

According to police, Tanishka collapsed after lunch and was taken to Kailash Hospital, about 2 km from the school, where she was declared dead on arrival. Initial reports suggested she may have choked on food, but the post-mortem has now revealed that she died due to brain hemorrhage.

The report mentioned bleeding across the brain surface, especially in the back of the head, along with blood clots inside the brain. Her lungs were also found to be congested. There were no external injuries, and the hyoid bone in her neck was intact, ruling out choking or strangulation.

Family Alleges Negligence, Seeks Answers

Tanishka's family has accused the school of negligence and claimed that staff wasted time by first trying to treat her in the school infirmary instead of immediately taking her to a hospital.

The parents also said the school initially told them she fainted during lunch, but later changed the story and said she collapsed near the staircase.

“These different stories are confusing. We just want the truth,” said a family member.

No FIR Filed Yet, Investigation Underway