'My Daughter Will Also Get Justice': RG Kar Victim's Father Draws Parallel with Tamanna Case as CM Suvendu Says '12 More Held'

North 24 Parganas: The father of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim, Shekhar Ranjan Debnath, on Saturday said he remains hopeful of justice, drawing parallels with the ongoing developments in the Tamanna Khatun case and referring to judicial monitoring in his daughter's case.

Referring to recent police action in the Tamanna Khatun case, Debnath said, "When the results first came out, after that, Tamanna's mother called me. She said, 'I have lost, but you all have won. Will I get justice?' I said, 'Definitely, you will. A new Chief Minister will come, and we will tell him.' And Suvendu Adhikari had also repeatedly promised that Tamanna would get justice. After that, he took action, and the criminals are now being arrested one by one."

Expressing hope for his own daughter's case, he added, "Yes, my daughter will also get justice; this gives me a lot of hope. They are working on it and making efforts. However, our case is with the CBI. The High Court had formed an SIT (Special Investigation Team) for us."

He further criticised the earlier investigation team, alleging delays and inadequate action. "Despite that, the members of this SIT--who were ordered to take charge within 48 hours--only arrived after 7 days. When they finally spoke to us, they didn't record any of the points we raised. All of this was brought up in court. The court dismissed their work as completely useless, stating they hadn't done anything," he said.

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Debnath also said the status report submitted to the High Court was not shared with the victim's family. "Regarding the status report they submitted to the High Court yesterday, they didn't even share it with us; they told us it wouldn't be of any use to us because the work done was negligible. Consequently, they were removed, and a new SIT has been given one month's time. If they also fail to perform, they will be removed as well," he added.

On being asked whether justice would be served in his daughter's case, he said, “Justice will definitely be served. The court is prepared to grant us justice, and the government is also ready.” The remarks come after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari posted on X that multiple arrests had been made in the Tamanna Khatun case, stating that police action had been intensified across state lines, including in locations such as Gurgaon and Nagpur. He said 12 more accused had been apprehended in recent days and claimed that "almost all FIR-named accused" were now in custody.

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"Justice for Tamanna is our priority and we are delivering on our promise. I express satisfaction and appreciate the Krishnanagar District Police Personnel for their prompt and lawful action in this case. Following my meeting with Tamanna's grieving Mother, the Police have acted swiftly to ensure the culprits face the full force of the law. I am pleased to inform the People of West Bengal that almost all of the FIR-named accused have now been arrested. In the last few days, our Forces while relentlessly pursuing leads across State Lines to places like Gurgaon and Nagpur, have apprehended 12 more individuals:- * Jiarul Sk * Sabir Sk * Fakar Sk @ Ismile Sk * Hafizul Sk * Minarul Sk * Anisur Sk * Milan Sk * Rajabul Sk * Jakat Dk * Sahibul Sk * Amirul Sk * Rakibul Sk," he wrote on X.

Adhikari described the action as part of a broader commitment to the rule of law and said crimes would be dealt with "without fear or favour," regardless of political identity. "This swift action sends a clear message. Unlike the times of the previous regime, where culprits were distinguished by their political affiliations and Police action was heavily influenced by the political identity of the victims, our Government operates differently. We have taken a strong, unyielding resolve to establish the "Rule of Law" and completely abolish the dark era where the "Law of the Ruler" prevailed. A crime is a crime and action will be taken impartially, promptly & without any fear or favor, irrespective of the victim's or accused person's identity. @WBPolice @KrishnanagarPD," he added.

The Tamanna Khatun case relates to the death of a Class IV student during a crude bomb explosion in Molandi village under Kaliganj in Nadia district on June 23, 2025. The incident occurred during a political gathering, when crude bombs were allegedly hurled at a residence, killing the minor who was present in the courtyard.

The victim's mother had earlier alleged that the family was targeted due to political reasons, claims that have triggered sustained political debate and calls for an impartial investigation. Meanwhile, the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case dates back to August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead inside a seminar room on campus, triggering nationwide protests and demands for a thorough probe.