‘My Father Will Handle’: 3 Dead After Teen's Speeding Mini Cooper Rams Scooter Near Kochi Airport
Three 21-year-old students were killed after a speeding Mini Cooper rammed their scooter near Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery, Kerala. Police arrested the 19-year-old driver, Suhail Sajeev, and registered a case under BNS Section 105. Allegations of overspeeding and drunk driving are under scrutiny.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Three students were killed after a speeding Mini Cooper rammed into their scooter near Cochin International Airport in Kerala's Nedumbassery in the early hours of Sunday, October 11. The car was allegedly being driven by a 19-year-old college student, Suhail Sajeev, who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.
The victims, identified as Iyas, Devika and Gopika, were all 21 years old and worked as part-time salespersons at a showroom near the airport. They were also students at a college in Thrikkakara.
According to reports, the accident occurred around 1.45 am near Moozhiyal, close to Suvarnodyanam, when the Mini Cooper allegedly hit the scooter from behind. The impact threw all three occupants onto the road, leaving them with severe injuries.
Iyas, a native of Karnataka, and Devika, from Wayanad, were taken to a nearby hospital, while Gopika, who hailed from Mannarkkad in Palakkad district, was shifted to Angamaly Taluk Hospital. All three subsequently succumbed to their injuries.
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Accused Arrested, Booked Under BNS
Sajeev was taken into custody after local residents handed him over to the police. The Nedumbassery Airport police registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
The case is being investigated, with allegations of rash and negligent driving and excessive speed forming part of the reported circumstances of the crash.
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The incident has drawn attention to allegations surrounding the driver's conduct after the collision. According to reports, eyewitnesses claimed that Sajeev was heard saying that his father would handle the matter. The remark reportedly triggered public outrage following the deaths of the three young people.
Mini Cooper Was Reportedly Birthday Gift
The luxury car involved in the crash was reportedly gifted to Sajeev by his mother on his birthday. His mother runs a design studio and brand in Kochi and Alappuzha, and a video of her presenting the Mini Cooper to him had been shared on Facebook.
The video subsequently went viral following the fatal accident, drawing further public attention to the case.
Reports also pointed to allegations of previous overspeeding incidents involving the accused. Separately, the licences of three bars were reportedly cancelled in connection with the developments following the crash.
The deaths of the three students have prompted renewed scrutiny of road safety and alleged drunk driving. Further details are expected to emerge as the police investigation progresses.
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