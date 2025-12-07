‘My Friend Died, He Was Chef At Birch Nightclub': Man Mourns After Horrific Goa Fire

Arpora: Families and friends of victims of Goa nightclub fire are lamenting for the loss of their dear ones in the devastating blaze that claimed the lives of 25 people and left seven others injured. The deadly blaze erupted at the famous restaurant-cum-nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane. Among the victims was a man from Nepal who was working as a chef at the nightclub's kitchen.

The victim's friend, who is also from Nepal, said, “One of the deceased was my family friend from Nepal. His name was Poorna Bahadur. He was working as a chef in the kitchen...He died in the incident that happened last night."

He added, "I got a call at 5 am in the morning that one of the person from my native place was inside.” Trying to control his emotions, the man said that his friend is no more, adding, “I identified his body.”

Further, he said that one of his relatives was also inside.

Another man named Kiran patil, whose friend was inside the nightclub, said that he is not able to reach him.

He said, “Phone calls are not going through to him. I am trying to figure out what happened to him. He worked as a chef here and had a night shift. The officers told me to go to Anjuna Police Station and get details.”

A security guard of the nightclub, Sanjay Kumar Gupta, said the incident occurred between 11 pm and 12 am. He added, “Suddenly, there was a fire...I was at the gate...A DJ and a dancer was going to come here, and it was about to get really crowded.”