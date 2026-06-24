'My Height Doesn't Match': Bhagwant Mann Rejects Allegations, Alleges BJP Tried to Pressure Forensic Lab

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday strongly denied the allegations against him, claiming that forensic laboratory reports support his stand and accusing the BJP of attempting to intimidate the lab owners by threatening them with FIRs.

Mann alleged that efforts were being made to coerce the laboratory into falsely stating that his government had paid Rs 10 lakh to fabricate the report.

Addressing the controversy, Mann questioned why the report obtained by his government was being termed "fake" while the one procured by his political opponents was being accepted as genuine.

Referring to a viral video at the centre of the row, the Chief Minister asserted that his height does not match the person seen in the footage and said the forensic analysis backs his claim.

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"They are trying to defame me, even on religious grounds," Mann said, adding that he has always worked in the interest of the people of Punjab. He said he has left the matter to the Sangat to decide, expressing confidence that the public would judge the truth for themselves.

The Punjab CM also hit out at the Shiromani Akali Dal, questioning why posters were not put up against its leaders outside gurdwaras despite former Akali chief Sukhbir Badal admitting to charges related to sacrilege. He accused the Congress, BJP and Akali Dal of joining hands against him, claiming the Akali Dal has been reduced to "AI".

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Mann maintained that despite the political attacks, he would continue working for the people of Punjab and would not be distracted by what he described as attempts to tarnish his image.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday slammed Bhagwant Mann after Haryana Police apprehended two individuals accused of fabricating a report, stating that the viral video was fake. The BJP leader called Mann "intoxicated with power".

Chugh said, "When Shri Akal Takht Sahib had called him over the disrespectful video, he had denied it and said that this video is fake, created by AI. Bhagwant Mann is intoxicated with power. He challenged the Akal Takht Sahib and has come up with a false report. Bhagwant Mann has been declared a traitor...he has no moral right to remain CM of Punjab."

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also called for his resignation and a public apology.

He said, "The Congress party demands the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for acting against the interests of the Guru. He must apologise to the people of Punjab for this transgression. The fact that his officials held a meeting at a hotel in Gurugram and had the report prepared to suit their own agenda confirms the validity of the Akal Takht's verdict labelling him as 'Guru dokhi' (someone who has acted against the Guru)."

This comes after the Gurugram Police apprehended two accused for allegedly fabricating the forensic report in the viral video case allegedly linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime, Naveen Sharma said.

According to the police officials, the accused received Rs 10 lakh from Punjab officials for allegedly fabricating the video.

ACP Naveen Sharma told the reporters on Tuesday, "The Gurgaon Police received a complaint. We have taken two individuals into custody; an interrogation is currently underway.

One suspect has been identified as Ankit, a cyber-expert working with the NIA on a contract basis; the other individual is named Arun. The complaint pertains to a viral video that they had fraudulently created and circulated. They did not operate out of any government-recognised laboratory. They fabricated a video featuring the Chief Minister of our neighbouring state. We have detained them for this act, and the investigation is ongoing."