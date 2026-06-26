'My Only Wish...': 94-Year- Old Andhra Woman Gives Up US Citizenship, Says Want To 'Die As An Indian' | VIDEO

New Delhi: At 94, Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma, originally from Andhra Pradesh, has renounced the American citizenship she held for over twenty years to return to her roots. Her final wish is to spend her remaining years living in India as an Indian citizen.

As per reports, following the passing of her husband, Mahalakshmamma relocated to the United States. At the time, her son, Buchaiah Choudhary, was practicing as an oncologist in Petersburg, Virginia.

After naturalizing as a U.S. citizen in 2000, Mahalakshmamma lived there for approximately 18 years before returning to India in 2018, coinciding with her son starting a position at the NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri.

A video of Mahalakshmamma meeting with officials to speed up the process of regaining her Indian citizenship is currently circulating online.

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The 94-year-old, a native of Chinthagumpala village in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, appeared before District Collector J. Venkata Murali on Wednesday. Accompanied by her son, she formally requested that the Collector expedite the process of restoring her Indian citizenship.

She told officials that she has already renounced her American citizenship and wants to become an Indian citizen again.

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“Collector garu, I am nearing 95 years of age. My only wish is to spend my final days in my motherland as an Indian citizen,” Mahalakshmamma said. “I want my last rites to be performed in my native village. I have already given up my US citizenship. Please help me obtain Indian citizenship at the earliest.”

The elderly woman pledged to respect India's laws and uphold its Constitution upon the reinstatement of her nationality, earnestly requesting that officials grant her the legal clearance to spend her final years in her homeland.