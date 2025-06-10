‘My Son Is Innocent’: Mother Of Sonam's Lover Raj Kushwaha Denies His Role In Meghalaya Murder

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: The relatives of Raj Kushwaha have refuted Raj’s involvement in the case. He is alleged to be the boyfriend of Sonam Raghuvanshi and one of the individuals detained in Madhya Pradesh.



They claim he has been wrongfully accused of conspiring to murder Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya.



They believe he has been framed in the situation. Raj Kushwaha’s mother stated that her son is merely 20 years old and was employed at Sonam’s brother’s factory. She urged authorities to acquit him.

“My son cannot do anything like this. He is just 20 years old… He is my everything… My son worked in Sonam’s brother’s factory… He is being falsely accused. I request the government to prove him innocent. He is innocent…" she expressed as reported by the news agency ANI.



Raj’s sister shared similar thoughts, asserting her brother's innocence. "Vicky and Raj are both my brothers. They would never do something like this. My brother Raj did not go anywhere…" she said in a statement to news agency ANI.



Raj Kushwaha Attended Raja’s Funeral

As the investigation into the murder in the misty hills of Meghalaya continues, new information has emerged. According to family members of Raghuvanshi, Raj was at Raja’s funeral.



In a social media video, Raja Raghuvanshi’s sister claimed that Kushwaha was present, providing comfort to her father immediately after Raja’s body arrived.