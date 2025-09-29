Updated 29 September 2025 at 12:48 IST
‘My Son Was Hung Upside Down’: Children Beaten, Slapped at Panipat School, Videos Spark Outrage
Shocking videos from Srijan Public School in Panipat show children being beaten, slapped, and hung upside down by staff. A case has been filed under the Juvenile Justice Act as public outrage grows.
Panipat: A disturbing case of child abuse has come to light at Srijan Public School in Panipat, where videos have surfaced showing young children being beaten, slapped, and even hung upside down by school staff.
The shocking visuals have gone viral, leading to public outrage and a police investigation.
In one disturbing video, a Class 2 boy is tied with ropes and hung upside down from a window. The boy’s mother, Doli, said he was punished for not completing his homework.
“My son had just started school. They hung him upside down and beat him like a criminal,” said Doli, a resident of Mukhija Colony.
She alleged that the school’s principal, Reena, called the school driver, Ajay, and ordered him to punish the child. The driver then carried out the assault.
Another video shows Principal Reena slapping and beating small children, pulling their ears, and scolding them harshly in front of other students. The children appear scared and helpless.
Principal Reena admitted she asked the driver to scold the boy on August 13, but claimed Ajay had already been dismissed due to past complaints. She also tried to defend her own actions, saying the children had misbehaved.
“The students had misbehaved with two girls. I informed their parents before punishing them,” Reena said.
However, her actions clearly violate the Ministry of Education’s guidelines, which strictly ban all forms of corporal punishment in schools.
Parents have also alleged that children were sometimes forced to clean toilets as punishment. A person who recorded and shared the video said the principal and others later came to threaten and intimidate him.
The Model Town Police Station has registered a case under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. Police said a full investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against those involved.
“Beating, slapping, or humiliating a child is not discipline it is abuse,” said a local child rights activist. “Such acts cause long-term emotional damage.”
The incident has led to widespread criticism of the school, with parents and social activists demanding better safety and accountability in private educational institutions.
Published By : Navya Dubey
Published On: 29 September 2025 at 12:48 IST