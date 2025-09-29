‘My Son Was Hung Upside Down’: Children Beaten, Slapped at Panipat School, Videos Spark Outrage

Panipat: A disturbing case of child abuse has come to light at Srijan Public School in Panipat, where videos have surfaced showing young children being beaten, slapped, and even hung upside down by school staff.

The shocking visuals have gone viral, leading to public outrage and a police investigation.

In one disturbing video, a Class 2 boy is tied with ropes and hung upside down from a window. The boy’s mother, Doli, said he was punished for not completing his homework.

“My son had just started school. They hung him upside down and beat him like a criminal,” said Doli, a resident of Mukhija Colony.

She alleged that the school’s principal, Reena, called the school driver, Ajay, and ordered him to punish the child. The driver then carried out the assault.

Another video shows Principal Reena slapping and beating small children, pulling their ears, and scolding them harshly in front of other students. The children appear scared and helpless.

Principal Reena admitted she asked the driver to scold the boy on August 13, but claimed Ajay had already been dismissed due to past complaints. She also tried to defend her own actions, saying the children had misbehaved.

“The students had misbehaved with two girls. I informed their parents before punishing them,” Reena said.

However, her actions clearly violate the Ministry of Education’s guidelines, which strictly ban all forms of corporal punishment in schools.

Parents have also alleged that children were sometimes forced to clean toilets as punishment. A person who recorded and shared the video said the principal and others later came to threaten and intimidate him.

The Model Town Police Station has registered a case under sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. Police said a full investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against those involved.

“Beating, slapping, or humiliating a child is not discipline it is abuse,” said a local child rights activist. “Such acts cause long-term emotional damage.”