'My Wife is Pregnant': Enraged Bengaluru Man Sits on Road In Protest As Traffic Halted For At least 30 Mins For Governor's Convoy
The event, which took place on Sunday evening, ignited significant public outrage and sparked a debate across social media regarding the impact of VIP culture on Bengaluru's already heavily congested streets.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A frustrated resident of Bengaluru, stuck in traffic while traveling with his pregnant wife, chose to protest in a Gandhian manner after being held up on Old Airport Road to make way for the motorcade of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
In an act of defiance, he sat directly in the center of the road and expressed frustration over the traffic restrictions, claiming that his wife was pregnant and raising concerns about handling a medical emergency during the prolonged road closure.
Emergency vs VIP culture
The event, which took place on Sunday evening, ignited significant public outrage and sparked a debate across social media regarding the impact of VIP culture on Bengaluru's already heavily congested streets.
The incident took place when the Bengaluru Traffic Police halted all movement on Old Airport Road for thirty minutes to facilitate the Governor's motorcade. This area, already prone to delays from ongoing underpass construction, saw hundreds of commuters trapped in gridlock as a result of the sudden closure.
Advertisement
In a widely shared video, a clearly distressed driver is seen abandoning his vehicle to sit in the road before the deployed officers. He remained in place, gesturing fervently to explain that his pregnant wife was in the car and needed immediate medical care.
‘Wife is pregnant…’
"Sir, my wife is pregnant," the man was heard shouting at the traffic cops, questioning the priority given to high-profile dignitaries over a medical emergency.
Advertisement
Bystanders and other drivers recorded the standoff on their phones, and the footage of the man protesting against the officer rapidly spread online, prompting intense backlash from social media users.
The incident ignited a wave of online outrage, with citizens challenging the accountability of officials who orchestrate VIP movements without implementing necessary emergency protocols on narrow roads already hindered by construction.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.