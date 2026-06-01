'My Wife is Pregnant': Enraged Bengaluru Man Sits on Road In Protest As Traffic Halted For At least 30 Mins For Governor's Convoy

New Delhi: A frustrated resident of Bengaluru, stuck in traffic while traveling with his pregnant wife, chose to protest in a Gandhian manner after being held up on Old Airport Road to make way for the motorcade of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

In an act of defiance, he sat directly in the center of the road and expressed frustration over the traffic restrictions, claiming that his wife was pregnant and raising concerns about handling a medical emergency during the prolonged road closure.

Emergency vs VIP culture

The event, which took place on Sunday evening, ignited significant public outrage and sparked a debate across social media regarding the impact of VIP culture on Bengaluru's already heavily congested streets.

The incident took place when the Bengaluru Traffic Police halted all movement on Old Airport Road for thirty minutes to facilitate the Governor's motorcade. This area, already prone to delays from ongoing underpass construction, saw hundreds of commuters trapped in gridlock as a result of the sudden closure.

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In a widely shared video, a clearly distressed driver is seen abandoning his vehicle to sit in the road before the deployed officers. He remained in place, gesturing fervently to explain that his pregnant wife was in the car and needed immediate medical care.

‘Wife is pregnant…’

"Sir, my wife is pregnant," the man was heard shouting at the traffic cops, questioning the priority given to high-profile dignitaries over a medical emergency.

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Bystanders and other drivers recorded the standoff on their phones, and the footage of the man protesting against the officer rapidly spread online, prompting intense backlash from social media users.