Myanmar Training Camp Case: US National Matthew Aaron Vandyke Gets Default Bail After UAPA Dropped From Charge Sheet

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Friday granted default bail to US National Matthew Aaron Vandyke in a case lodged by the NIA. The NIA has filed a charge sheet against seven foreigners without the sections of the UAPA. Vandyke was arrested on March 13.

Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma granted bail to Matthew Aaron Vandyke on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and one surety in the like amount.

The detailed order is to be passed by the court. Thereafter, the formality of filing of bail bond and surety bond will be done.

The court directed that he shall stay in Delhi only. The court also said that he shall be available for investigation as and when he is called by the Investigation Officer. He will also furnish the details of his Delhi Residence.

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Advocate Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour appeared for Vandyke. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi alongwith Jatin Khatri appeared for the NIA

The court said that six Ukrainians also have a right to bail if they file bail applications.

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Matthew Aaron Vandyke has also moved a plea seeking permission to travel abroad. The application will be heard on Tuesday.

US National Matthew Aaron Vandyke on Thursday moved a bail application seeking default bail. He is an accused in a case linked to the Myanmar Training Camp case registered under UAPA by the NIA. He was arrested by the NIA in March 2026.

The bail was sought on the grounds that the offences under UAPA have not been invoked in the charge sheet recently filed against him and six other Ukrainian nationals.

Seven foreigners were arrested by the NIA in March in a case registered under UAPA. The charge sheet has sections of the Foreigners and Immigration Act.

The NIA on September 8 filed a charge sheet in Rouse Avenue court. However, in this charge sheet, sections related to UAPA have not been invoked. Investigation in this regard is ongoing. The NIA may file a supplementary charge if an offence is made out under UAPA, the SPP for NIA had said.

The NIA has invoked Sections 21 and 23 of the Foreigners Act, which are compoundable offences at the level of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), the counsel for the accused had said.

The court had listed the charge sheet for consideration on October 1. The accused persons were arrested in a case of training ethnic armed groups in Myanmar inimical to India's national security. These accused were in custody for around 180 days after their arrest in May 2026

The NIA arrested seven accused, namely Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (US citizen), Hurba Petro (Ukrainian citizen), Slyviak Taras (Ukrainian citizen), Ivan Sukmanovskyi (Ukrainian citizen), Stefankiv Marian (Ukrainian citizen), Honcharuk Maksim (Ukrainian citizen), Kaminskyi Viktor (Ukrainian citizen). They were remanded in NIA custody for 11 days on March 17.

They were arrested for allegedly supporting ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. They were arrested in a case lodged under Section 18 (terror Conspiracy) and BNS.

While seeking remand, it was alleged by the NIA that the accused persons, during custody, would also show that they were in direct touch with and abetted in their terrorist/ illegal activities by unknown terrorists carrying AK-47 Rifles.

NIA had also alleged that accused persons, linked with ethnic armed groups, were supporting certain proscribed Indian insurgent groups by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. Said aspects definitely affect national security and interests of India.

While granting 11 days' remand, the court said, "So, it is not the situation that the FIR does not make a whisper about illegal acts being done by accused persons against national security and interests of India. In other words, Section 18 of UA(P)A is broadly attracted."

NIA had arrested three Ukrainians from Delhi, three from Lucknow and one US citizen from Kolkata.

It was alleged that they came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups.