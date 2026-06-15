Ayodhya Mystery: Sacred Parijat Tree Planted By PM Modi Went 'Missing' From Ram Mandir Temple Grounds

Ayodhya: A fresh wave of controversy has gripped the holy city of Ayodhya after sensational claims that the sacred Parijat tree, also known as the Kalp tree, planted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has mysteriously vanished from the Ram Janmabhoomi temple premises.

The divine sapling was planted with immense reverence during the landmark Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on August 5, 2020. The event saw Prime Minister Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat planting the tree, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stood as a witness.

Regarded in Hindu mythology as a celestial entity that emerged from the Samudra Manthan (churning of the cosmic ocean), the tree held deep spiritual and historic significance for millions of devotees tracking the temple’s construction.

However, sources closely associated with the temple trust have leaked CCTV footage showing that the specific spot where the tree was nurtured is now completely vacant. The Parijat tree is no longer there.

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The late Acharya Satyendra Das, who served as the long-time chief priest of Ram Lalla, was reportedly deeply distressed and pained by the abrupt uprooting and removal of the sacred tree before his passing.

Currently, there is zero transparency or public information regarding whether the tree has been discarded or quietly replanted elsewhere.

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The disappearance of the tree has escalated beyond administrative negligence. Distressed by the development, Pandit Kalki Ram, President of the Rama Dal Trust, has taken matters directly to the top.

Pandit Kalki Ram, who has organised yagyas continuously for the Prime Minister’s well-being and has a long history of donating sacred garments and flags to Lord Ram Lalla, has written an urgent letter to the Prime Minister.

Demanding an exclusive audience, Pandit Kalki Ram stated that he intends to present his severe concerns regarding the missing Kalp tree directly to PM Modi, asserting that he will not discuss the gravity of this matter with any intermediate authorities or local administrative bodies.

This startling disappearance comes at a time when the temple administration is already battling allegations from critics regarding irregularities and the theft of donations.

The sudden disappearance of a highly symbolic, state-planted sacred tree has now handed a major flashpoint to observers, raising critical questions about security, reverence, and transparency within the temple complex.