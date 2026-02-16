'Mysterious' Disease Kills 7 In Haryana's Palwal, Water Contamination Feared

Palwal: At least seven people, including four minors, have died in Haryana’s Palwal district following the outbreak of a mysterious, infectious illness, prompting a health advisory and an ongoing investigation by district authorities.

The incident took place in the Chhainsa village of Palwal's Hathin block.

The deceased have been identified as 11-year-old Hufaiz, 14-year-old Sarika, 16-year-old Huma, 20-year-old Dilshad, 42-year-old Shamsuddin, 67-year-old Jameela and 8-year-old Payal. Palwal Civil Surgeon Dr. Satendra Vashisht confirmed the deaths. According to sources, Hufaiz, Shamsuddin, Jameela and Dilshad succumbed to hepatitis. However, the exact cause of death in the remaining cases is yet to be determined.

A team from the Health Department has been deployed to the village to trace the source and spread of the illness. Blood samples are being collected from affected households, and a detailed medical assessment is underway.

Water samples were collected from 31 homes during the survey, officials said. Laboratory findings have detected bacterial contamination in water from six households. Five public water sources in the village were found to be contaminated. The inquiry also revealed inadequate chlorination in the village’s water supply system, raising concerns about the quality of drinking water, especially after the Indore tragedy last month.

"We have screened 327 people until now, and they have been tested. 210 blood samples were collected. However, none of them have tested positive for Hepatitis. We had screened the patients for some more diseases that were suspected. We are advising all to take chlorinated water," Dr. Vashisht said.

The department has set up a medical testing camp in Chhainsa to screen residents for symptoms. Suspected patients have been referred to the district civil hospital for further treatment and monitoring.

Dr. Vashisht has issued a public advisory following the incident, and urged villagers to consume boiled or purified water and store it safely. Residents have also been asked to maintain strict personal hygiene, including washing hands with soap before meals and after using the toilet. The advisory also directs individuals experiencing fever or other symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.