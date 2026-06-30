Mysuru Woman Strangles Husband, Then Lies About Heart Attack to Cover It Up

A shocking case has come to light in Mysuru, where a woman allegedly strangled her husband to death and then tried to pass off the killing as a natural cardiac arrest. Police say the truth came out only after the victim's brother noticed injury marks on his neck while the family was preparing for the funeral.

What Happened

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Nityananda, a resident of HUDCO Layout in Kuvempunagar, Mysuru, who worked at a car showroom. His wife, Susheela, a teacher at a private school, has been named as the accused in the case.

According to police, the couple had been going through ongoing disputes at home, reportedly linked to property and financial matters. On Sunday night, Nityananda returned home after drinking alcohol and went to sleep. Police allege that while he was asleep, Susheela strangled him using a rope.

How the Case Was Discovered

Nityananda's friend, Darshan, grew worried when his calls went unanswered and visited the house, where he found Nityananda dead. It was only after this that Susheela informed her husband's brother that Nityananda had suffered a cardiac arrest.

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When the brother arrived to help with funeral arrangements, he noticed injury marks on Nityananda's neck and, unconvinced by the heart attack explanation, alerted the police instead of proceeding with the cremation.

Police Investigation and Confession

Once police began investigating, Susheela reportedly confessed to strangling her husband and admitted she had lied about the cause of death. Officials say long-standing family disputes are believed to be behind the act. The investigation is ongoing.

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A Similar Case Recently Concluded in Rajasthan

In a similar case of mariticide, a court in Jhalawar district recently sentenced a 32-year-old woman and her lover to life imprisonment for murdering her husband.

The case involved Kiran Kanwar, whose husband Shivraj Singh, a resident of Sangria village, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his home in the Sunel area in September 2024. Police had registered a murder case after a complaint from the deceased's brother.

Investigations revealed that Kanwar was in a relationship with a man named Surendra Singh, alias Sunder, and that the two had killed Singh together. According to the prosecution, they attacked him with a hammer and electrocuted him using a heater wire while he was asleep, in the intervening night between September 16 and 17, 2024.