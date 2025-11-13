NAAC Slaps Show-Cause Notice On Al-Falah University; Financial Probe Launched

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has served a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University, accusing it of falsely showcasing outdated accreditation details for two affiliated colleges on its website.

The move comes as the institution faces intense scrutiny over links to a suspected terror module, with authorities now set to scrutinise its finances.

NAAC Demands Answers in 7 Days

In the notice issued on Thursday, NAAC pointed out that the university continues to highlight 'A' grade status for Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology and Al-Falah School of Education and Training, even though both accreditations lapsed years ago.

It specified, "Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology, was Cycle-1 accredited with 'Grade 'A' with CGPA 3.08 out of 4.00' from March 23, 2013 to March 22, 2018 and Department of Teacher Education, Al-Falah School of Education and Training, was Cycle-1 accredited with 'Grade 'A' with CGPA 3.16 out of 4.00' from March 27, 2011 to 26, March 2016. Both of the above Colleges' accreditation statuses have expired. Both of the above Colleges have not yet volunteered for the Cycle-2 Assessment and Accreditation (A&A) process of NAAC."

Labeling the claims "absolutely wrong and misleading the public, especially the parents, students and stakeholders," NAAC has given the university seven days to explain.

The body has raised tough questions, including, "Why action deemed appropriate, including legal, not be initiated against the Al-Falah University? Why should the University not be disqualified for future consideration for Assessment and Accreditation (A&A) by NAAC? Why should the NAAC not recommend to the NMC to withdraw the NMC recognition for Al-Falah University's NMC-recognised programmes?"

NAAC has also ordered the immediate removal of accreditation references: "remove the NAAC accreditation details from your website and any other publicly available/distributed documents and report back to NAAC that the above is complied with."

It stated, "Al-Falah University is an endeavour of Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which has been running three colleges on the campus, namely Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology (since 1997, Graded A by NAAC), Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology (since 2008) and Al-Falah School of Education and Training (since 2006, Graded A by NAAC)."

Haryana Police Raid Al-Falah HQ in Delhi

The controversy escalated after the November 10 car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed 12 and injured many. Three doctors linked to the university, Dr. Muzammil, Dr. Shaheen Saeed and Dr. Umar (who drove the exploding vehicle and resided at Al-Falah Medical College), are under suspicion in what police call a Faridabad-based terror module.

Haryana Police teams arrived at the university's Okhla headquarters in Delhi on Thursday to gather details and documents on the trio. Meanwhile, agencies have decided to conduct a full financial audit of Al-Falah, probing its accounts amid the broader investigation, as sources told Republic.

Full Financial Audit Ordered

Adding to the woes, the university's site has been pulled down by administrators. According to the sources, the security officials are investigating the shutdown, with sources indicating that selective data removal cannot be ruled out.

“No Ties Beyond Employment”