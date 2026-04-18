'Naari Apna Apmaan Kabhi Nahi Bhulti': PM Modi Apologises To Women After Reservation Bill Fails To Pass In Parliament

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Saturday, apologised to the women of India after the Women's Reservation Bill failed to pass in the Parliament.

Noting that women's progress has been stalled by the Opposition MPs who voted against the bill, PM Modi said, “Despite our best efforts, we haven't succeeded. Amendments could not be made in the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam. I apologise to all the mothers and sisters of the nation for this.”

‘Naari Ke Swabhimaan Pe Chot’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed surprise over the fact that several Opposition MPs were banging tables in the Parliament after voting against the reservation bill.

“Mahilao se unka adhikaar cheen ke ye log meze thap-thapa rahe the? Unhone jo kiya wo kewaal table par thaap nahi thi…wo naari ke swabhimaan, uske aatma samman pe chot thi…Aur naari sab bhool jaati hai, apna apmaan kabhi nahi bhulti (They were celebrating after snatching away the rights of women? Their was an insult to women; it was an attack on women's self-respect. And women can forget anything, but she can never forget an insult)," the PM added.

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“Whenever women will see these MPs in their constituencies, they will remember that it was these people who celebrated the blocking of women's bill in the Parliament," PM Modi further said.

‘Vipaksh Ne Paap Kiya Hai’

PM Modi stated that the MPs who voted against the bill took “naari shakti” for granted, forgetting that women of 21st century are keeping a track of every development in the nation and are noting the intention of Opposition MPs.

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“Mahila aarakshan virodh karke jo paap vipaksh ne kiya hai, iski unhe saja zaroor milegi (The Opposition has committed a sin by blocking the bill and they will be punished for it),” PM Modi added.

‘Women’s Dreams Crushed'

PM Modi further stated that the dreams of women have been brutally crushed by the Opposition, and women have been forced to bear the brunt of the selfish politics of parties like Congress, DMK, TMC and Samajwadi Party (SP).

The 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, which sought to introduce 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies from 2029, failed to secure the mandatory two-thirds majority on Friday.

Out of 489 MPs who participated, 278 voted in favour while 211 opposed it. The Bill required at least 352 votes to pass, leading to its rejection.