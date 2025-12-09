Nadda Loses His Cool, Snaps At Kharge In Rajya Sabha For 'Hijacking' Debate | WATCH

New Delhi: Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda lost his cool in the Rajya Sabha as he accused Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, of trying to “hijack” the discussion in the House. The heated debate unfolded on Tuesday as the Parliament's Winter Session entered its seventh day.

Nadda snapped at Kharge when the latter tried to hold discussion on issues for which no time had been allotted by the House. “I would like to say in clear words that the government is ready to discuss all the issues. We are ready to discuss all the issues that you have mentioned. This is a debate table,” Nadda stated, adding, “If the Leader of the Opposition wants to hold a discussion on the economy of India, first it should be allotted as a subject for discussion.”

Nadda further said, “You want discussion on foreign policy? You want discussion on economy? It is allowed. But you are presently allotted time to discuss Vande Mataram. Chairman Sir, Vande Mataram is being discussed.”

‘Don’t Deviate From the Subject'

“The Leader of the Opposition is quite experienced. He should know that the discussion is being held on ‘Vande Mataram’, not on the economy of India. I want to say this very clearly that the government is ready to discuss any issue. However, there is a rule for debate," the Union Minister added.

He asserted, “Don’t deviate from the subject. The subject is Vande Mataram.” He also stressed that he did not oppose as long as the Opposition was speaking on Vande Mataram.

However, Kharge paid no heed to Nadda's statements and started stating statistics on terrorist attacks in India. He said, “From 2014 to 2023, there were 2287 terrorist attacks in India. 3,006 civilians and 546 security personnel were killed. There were many incidents.”

Uproar in Rajya Sabha

Kharge's remarks led to an uproar in the Rajya Sabha. As several parliamentarians continued to raise their voices, Kharge started chanting, “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” Nadda angrily interrupted Kharge mid-speech, reiterating that the government is ready to discuss on any issue.

He angrily stated, “Leader of the Opposition has been allotted time to discuss Vande Mataram. Please discuss Vande Mataram.” He added, “If you have to discuss terrorism, we are ready for that also.” Further, Nadda accused Kharge of trying to “hijack” the discussion in the Rajya Sabha under the guise of discussion on Vande Mataram.

