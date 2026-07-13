Nagaland IED Blast: One Assam Rifles Soldier Killed, Four Injured Near Sukhovi
Officials from the Defence Public Relations Office in Kohima states that the explosion occurred on a road near Sukhovi in the Chümoukedima district. The blast targeted an Assam Rifles convoy traveling close to the local Assam Rifles Training Centre.
- India News
- 1 min read
An Assam Rifles soldier was killed and four others were injured on Monday after a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeted their vehicle in Nagaland.
The explosion occurred on a road near Sukhovi in the Chümoukedima district. According to officials from the Defence Public Relations Office in Kohima, the blast targeted an Assam Rifles convoy traveling close to the local Assam Rifles Training Centre. No group has assumed responsiblity for the attack yet.
Emergency teams quickly rushed the four injured soldiers to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Security forces have cordoned off the entire area and launched a massive search operation to track down those responsible for the attack. Further details regarding the identity of the fallen soldier are currently awaited as the operation continues.
This is developing story.
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