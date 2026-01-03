Nagpur Horror: 12-Year-Old Chained, Locked On Rooftop By Parents To Teach Lesson, Rescued By Police

Nagpur: A 12-year-old was chained for hours to an iron rod on his rooftop in Nagpur’s Ajni area by his parents, while they were away for work. The parents claimed that they had no option left but to take this extreme measure to "discipline" him for his habit of stealing mobile phones.

This punishment went on for over two months after it finally came to light when the Child Protection Team of the Nagpur police received a tip-off about the minor being held in captivity.

The officials rushed to the spot and were shocked to find the young boy bound with heavy iron chains. The rescue team immediately freed the child and moved him to a safe location for medical treatment and counselling.

During the preliminary investigation, the parents admitted to chaining the child. They claimed that the boy had developed a habit of stealing and was "uncontrollable" and "disobedient".

According to the police, the parents stated that they felt they had no other choice but to restrain him to prevent him from leaving the house and committing further thefts while they were at work.

A medical examination confirmed that the child was under mental and physical trauma, while there were injuries on his hands and legs caused by chains and ropes.

"Discipline cannot be an excuse for torture. Chaining a child is a severe crime under the Juvenile Justice Act," said a member of the Child Protection Team.