Maharashtra: Drone-Based Cyanide Attack Threat Targets Power Plants In Nagpur, Security Tightened

Nagpur: Security agencies in Maharashtra have been placed on high alert after a series of alarming emails threatening a drone-based cyanide attack on critical energy infrastructure in Nagpur on Wednesday morning.

The Khaparkheda and Koradi Thermal Power Stations, two of the state's largest electricity generation hubs, were the primary targets of the threat.

Emergency Response and Inspections

The panic began when the administrations of both power plants received emails detailing a plan to use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to disperse cyanide over the facilities.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was immediately dispatched to the Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station.

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After an intensive, hours-long sweep of the premises, officials confirmed that no suspicious devices or chemical agents were found.

A similar large-scale operation was launched at the Koradi Thermal Power Station. Security personnel and specialised units conducted a thorough inspection that continued late into the night.

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While the preliminary searches have reported no immediate danger, authorities are leaving nothing to chance, given the sensitive nature of the target.

Heightened Security

In response to the specific mention of drones, the Nagpur police have ordered the temporary suspension of all drone-based surveys and private UAV flights in the vicinity of the power plants.

Security agencies have cordoned off the area, and access to the plant premises is being strictly controlled by the police personnel.

Investigation Traces

Investigators are currently working with service providers to trace the exact IP addresses and identify the individuals behind the digital trail.

According to reports, several other power plants across Maharashtra have received near-identical threats.

This follows a disturbing trend in the region; the Nagpur District Court and the Passport Office were also targeted by hoax email threats.

While the BDDS and local police are treating the cyanide drone threat with the utmost seriousness, preliminary assessments suggest it may be part of a wider campaign of cyber-terrorism intended to cause public panic and disrupt essential services.