Nagpur Explosives Scare: Gelatin Sticks, 50+ Detonators Found Near RSS HQ, Probe Intensifies Over Possible Terror Link

New Delhi: Panic spread across parts of Nagpur after a large cache of explosives was recovered from a residential area near CA Road, raising serious security concerns in one of the city’s most sensitive zones. According to police, the explosives were discovered inside a bag lying in a small garden behind a house near Dosar Bhavan Chowk. The family living there alerted authorities early in the morning after noticing cartridges protruding from the bag.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madane confirmed that the bag had reportedly been lying unnoticed for nearly two months. “The family spotted suspicious material this morning and immediately informed us,” he told media persons.

What was recovered

During the search operation, police and the bomb disposal squad recovered-15 gelatin sticks (cartridges), around 50-58 detonators and 8 connectors. All items were safely seized and moved to an undisclosed location for further examination, informed the police.

High alert in sensitive zone

The recovery has triggered alarm because of the location. The site lies around 200 metres from Jama Masjid, about 500 metres from Poddareshwar Ram Temple and roughly 1.5-2 km from the RSS headquarters.

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Given the proximity to key religious and organisational landmarks, the area has been placed under heavy police deployment. A forensic team has been working at the spot since morning, and the entire stretch has been secured.

Possible link under investigation

Police are also probing a possible connection to a recent explosives-related accident at an SBL company unit in the Katol region of Nagpur district. While no official confirmation has been made, investigators suspect the materials could be linked.

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Officials say the biggest mystery remains unanswered: who placed the explosives there, and for what purpose. “We are treating this with utmost seriousness. Every angle is being examined,” a senior officer said.

Parallel terror alert raises concern

The Nagpur recovery comes at a time when security agencies elsewhere are already on high alert.

In a separate joint operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) recently arrested two Mumbai-based suspects for allegedly plotting a terror attack in the national capital. The accused - Mossab Ahdam alias Kalam Kalyan and Mohammad Hamad Kollara - were reportedly radicalised online and had alleged links to terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and ISIS. Investigators claim the duo was learning to assemble improvised explosive devices and was allegedly planning an attack using a bomb concealed inside a toy car.

Investigation underway