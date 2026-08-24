Nagpur gas leak: 56 hospitalised, 8 in ICU after Chlorine leak at Godhni Water Treatment Plant

Nagpur: A major chemical emergency unfolded in Nagpur early Monday morning when a toxic chlorine gas leak at the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) water treatment plant in Godhni Gram Panchayat sent 56 residents to the hospital.

The leak, which originated from one of two stored chlorine cylinders, rapidly spread to adjacent residential neighbourhoods, causing acute respiratory distress and panic.

Responders successfully contained the leak by completely submerging the faulty chlorine cylinder in water to neutralise the escaping gas.

Out of 56 admitted individuals, 11 have been discharged following treatment, while 45 remain hospitalised. Eight patients suffering from severe exposure are currently receiving critical care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

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Nagpur District Collector Kumar Ashirwad spearheaded the multi-agency response, deploying the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), industrial safety officials, and specialised medical teams to the site.

The Health Department and the District Disaster Management Authority initiated active door-to-door health checks across the affected locality to identify and treat residents exhibiting delayed exposure symptoms.

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High-level briefings were conducted with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.