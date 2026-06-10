Nagpur Mayor Receives Bomb Threat Email at RSS Headquarters

Nagpur: Nagpur Mayor Neeta Thakre received an email on Wednesday claiming that an explosive device had been planted at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in the city, prompting a swift security response.

According to police officials, the mayor’s office received the threatening email, which led to an immediate search operation by security agencies at the RSS complex. Teams thoroughly checked the premises for any suspicious objects or devices.

"Nothing suspicious was found during the search," a police spokesperson confirmed. Authorities have initiated a probe to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender.

The incident caused temporary heightened security measures around the RSS headquarters, though normal activities resumed after the all-clear was given. Officials are treating the matter seriously as part of routine protocol for such threats, even as investigations continue to determine whether it was a hoax or part of a larger pattern.

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