Nagpur Shocker: Teacher Held for Secretly Filming Women in Washroom
A teacher of a school in Maharashtra's Nagpur district was arrested for allegedly secretly filming women using a toilet.
Nagpur: A teacher of a school in Maharashtra's Nagpur district was arrested for allegedly secretly filming women using a toilet, police said on Monday.
The police arrested the accused, Mangesh Khapre (38), a resident of Itwari, in connection with the incident that took place at a cultural centre at Sitaburdi on January 31, an official said.
He said one of the women caught Khapre secretly filming women from the window of the toilet and raised an alarm, and people at the scene apprehended him.
Police found 20 objectionable videos on the accused's mobile phone, the official said.
He said Khapre had been involved in a similar incident at an event last year.
